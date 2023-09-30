Skill centre to come up at Sri Sathya Sai College in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to equip students with contemporary skills, city-based Sri Sathya Sai College for Women will soon have a Skill Development Centre (SDC) on its premises.

The foundation stone of the SDC, to be set up by Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Odisha, was laid by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday. The centre, to be spread over an area of over 14,000 square feet, will cater to the capacity building of the students in the fields of data handling, fashion designing, food processing, organic farming among others in the first phase. In his address, the Governor stressed the need for instilling self-confidence among young women and praised the institution for such a noble initiative.

Managing trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prasanthi Nilayam, RJ Rathnakar said Sri Sathya Sai Baba had underlined the need for all-round education of young women for nation building. State president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Odisha Sathya Swaroop Patnaik on the occasion called upon people to strive to uphold the dictum of Baba for the uplifitment of girl students.

Chief commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa Jasti Krishna Kishore and other dignitaries were present during the event that saw participation of over 500 people.

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to equip students with contemporary skills, city-based Sri Sathya Sai College for Women will soon have a Skill Development Centre (SDC) on its premises. The foundation stone of the SDC, to be set up by Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Odisha, was laid by Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Friday. The centre, to be spread over an area of over 14,000 square feet, will cater to the capacity building of the students in the fields of data handling, fashion designing, food processing, organic farming among others in the first phase. In his address, the Governor stressed the need for instilling self-confidence among young women and praised the institution for such a noble initiative. Managing trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Prasanthi Nilayam, RJ Rathnakar said Sri Sathya Sai Baba had underlined the need for all-round education of young women for nation building. State president of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Odisha Sathya Swaroop Patnaik on the occasion called upon people to strive to uphold the dictum of Baba for the uplifitment of girl students. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief commissioner of Income Tax, Karnataka and Goa Jasti Krishna Kishore and other dignitaries were present during the event that saw participation of over 500 people.