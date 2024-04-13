Forum asks parties to promise district status for Odisha in their manifestos

BHUBANESWAR: City-based Milita Mancha, a forum of different organisations, on Friday sought inclusion of demand for declaration of Bhubaneswar as a separate revenue district in the election manifestos of different political parties.

The forum collected the signatures of the heads of 980 puja committees, Bhubaneswar Bali Jatra Committee, residents of villages located on outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Balipatna, Balianta and Nakhara for pressing their demand.

In an application to the manifesto committee chairpersons of both BJD and Congress, the forum stated Bhubaneswar deserves to be declared a new district because it is not only the state capital of Odisha but has its own historical and geographical significance. In the historical sense, it was famous as Sishupala Garh in 1st Century BC and was the then capital city of great emperor Kharavela.

Similarly, it was also known as ‘Chudanga Garh’ near Barang during the rule of Ganga dynasty on Kalinga in 11th century AD. “We are fortunate that the existing Bhubaneswar city lies between these two forts and its population is ever rising,” the forum stated.

It further stated culturally Bhubaneswar is the only capital city of the world where temple construction has been an ongoing activity for the last at least 1,000 years. A former collector and one of the advisors of the Milita Mancha said the demand for revenue district status to Bhubaneswar dates back to when 13 districts were carved out in the state. During that time, Justice Das Commission in its report had recommended creation of Bhubaneswar as a revenue district.

However, till date it has not been done even as the entire government machinery is functioning from the city with only the collectorate functioning from Khurda, he pointed out. Besides, the members said capital cities across India are basically separate revenue districts and it was done not only for convenience or better administration but for their own political significance.