Bhubaneswar celebrates Ram Navami

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of devotees thronged the temples across the twin city on the holy occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Public gatherings and satsangs were organised in both the cities to celebrate the birth anniversary of the king of Ayodhya. In the Capital city, Ram Navami was celebrated with gaiety and fervour at Ram Mandir, as hundreds of devotees came to offer their prayers to Lord Ram, Lakshman and Devi Sita. National vice-president of BJP and the party’s Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda besides Chhattisgarh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan also offered prayers in the temple.

The day being a holiday, thousands of devotees came to the temple throughout the day to worship the deities. As the crowd swelled at the temple towards the evening, police had a tough time in controlling the situation.

On the day, the pulling of Rukuna Rath was resumed at Old Town. On Tuesday, thousands of devotees turned up at the 11th-century Lingaraj temple to pull the chariot to the Mausi Maa Ghara at Rameswar temple. After being delayed by around 1.5 hours, the bronze images of the three deities - Chandrasekhara (incarnation of Lord Lingaraj), Rukmini and Basudeva - were brought atop the 35-foot chariot parked outside the shrine at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

The deities will stay in the Mausima temple for four days before returning to the Lingaraj temple. The Rukuna Rath Yatra precedes the famous Car Festival of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra held at Puri every year.

Police deployments were made at both Ram Mandir and Ratha Danda near the Lingaraj temple to avoid any untoward incident.