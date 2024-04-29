Three held for duping man of over Rs 4 lakh in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police arrested three persons for cheating a man of over Rs 4 lakh on the promise of providing him high returns on his investment.

The accused, Balgopal Barik (28), Debendra Kumar Sethi (28) and Sandip Kumar Rout (23) had sent a message on a part-time job opportunity on WhatsApp to the victim a few days back. Initially, the accused asked the victim to give ratings to different hotels, restaurants and organisations. They then lured him to invest for higher returns. However, after receiving the money, the accused stopped responding to him.

During investigation, the police ascertained out of over Rs 4 lakh swindled by the accused, around Rs 2.5 lakh was transferred to the current bank account in the name of a company - Acadify Technology Pvt Ltd in Kalinga Nagar area here. When police visited the company’s address, they came to know that the accused had only put up the banner of the company but did not have an office there. “It was established they were using the building as their ‘virtual office’ only to clear bank KYCs and receive documents relating to their current accounts,” said a police officer.

The trio had reportedly paid Rs 20,000 to the house owner to put up the banner of Acadify and receive all bank documents delivered to that address. The miscreants had also taken a room on rent in Khandagiri to open an office of another company. “Around 10 current bank accounts were opened in the names of the two companies. A probe is on to ascertain whether the firms are genuine,” said the officer.

“We will request the banks to scrutinise the documents properly before opening a current bank account,” said DCP Prateek Singh.