Will raze illegal apartments if Odisha government provides funds: Mayor Sulochana Das

BHUBANESWAR: Mayor Sulochana Das on Wednesday said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no problem in razing illegally-constructed apartments in its jurisdiction if the state government is willing to pay compensation for it.

Taking stock of the road condition in a few localities here, Das said the BMC doesn’t have adequate funds for compensation which will be required to demolish the illegal apartments. “However, if the government takes a decision in this regard and allocates funds for compensation, we can execute it. There won’t be any problem,” she said. The mayor further said no one should construct houses illegally by encroaching drains and government land or violating any regulation.

Her reaction came a day after Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra informed the Assembly that 719 cases pertaining to illegal construction of apartments have been registered in the state. At least 689 cases were registered in BMC and BDA jurisdiction.