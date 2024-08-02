Odisha police foil bid to sell four-month-old

CUTTACK: Timely intervention of police on Thursday foiled the plan of a woman and her paramour to sell a four-month-old baby boy who was stolen from Khuntuni primary health centre (PHC) in Athagarh.

Police identified the accused woman as 30-year-old Manasi Pradhan and her paramour Mithun Nayak (25) of Pingua village within Nihalprasad police limits in Dhenkanal. While the duo was arrested, police rescued the baby and handed him over to his mother Kamini Dehuri (20) of Bhogara village in Khuntuni.

Sources said Manasi, a divorcee, had come to visit her relative’s place near Kamini’s house in Bhogara. On Wednesday, Kamini’s son fell sick after her husband Sukant went for work. She was getting ready to take the baby to the hospital when Manasi arrived at her home and offered to accompany her.

Accordingly, Kamini and Manasi took the infant to Khuntuni PHC and after examination by the doctor, went to buy medicines. Kamini handed over her baby to Manasi and went to the medicine store outside the PHC campus.

When Kamini came back to the hospital, she could not find Manasi and her son. Subsequently, she lodged an FIR with Khuntuni police in this connection. Khuntuni IIC BS Khuntia said Manasi’s paramour Mithun works as a labourer in Bangalore and both had planned to go to Bangalore on Thursday and sell the baby there.