Body of missing doctor sent to Odisha from Wayanad

BHUBANESWAR: Mortal remains of Odisha’s Dr Bishnu Chinara, who had gone missing in the devastating Wayanad landslides four days back, were on Friday sent to the state in an ambulance. His body was found on Wednesday.

His friend Dr Swadheen Panda who was also with him when the calamity struck, is yet to be traced. Two others from Odisha - Dr Swikruti Mohapatra and Dr Chinara’s wife Priyadarshini Paul - who escaped the calamity in a serious condition, are under treatment at Moopen’s medical college in Wayanad.

Priyadarshini’s condition is better now. She is likely to be discharged on Friday and return to the state on Saturday, said director of Culture department Dilip Routrai who is at Wayanad to coordinate with Kerala administration in the rescue operations.

On the other hand, Dr Swikruti of Jharsuguda continues to be in the ICU. “Her condition was serious but she is stable now. The doctors told us that soil particles had entered her lungs and 95 per cent of it has been removed,” Routrai said.

Family members of all the four Odias are in Wayanad. Meanwhile, the search for Dr Swadheen is still on. “We are still looking for him. It has been four days but there is no information about him from any sources yet,” said Somali Panda, his sister.

Dr Swadheen had completed his PG from a private medical college and hospital (MCH) and joined as a senior resident in SCB MCH a year back. Dr Chinara and Dr Swikruti were doing their PG in the medical college.

A day after the landslides, the state government sent Routrai along with joint director (health services) Dr Arghya Pradhan to Wayanad.