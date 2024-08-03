Orissa HC directs chief secretary to depute officer for contempt hearings

CUTTACK: Expressing concern over the large number of contempt petitions pending against state government officers, the Orissa High Court on Friday directed chief secretary Manoj Ahuja to depute “a responsible officer” for coordinating compliance updates regarding such cases.

The order assumes significance as state government officers constitute more than half of the alleged contemnors in the contempt cases being filed in the high court. Consequently, pending contempt cases contribute to the judicial backlog thus affecting the justice delivery system. As many as 10,746 contempt petitions were pending before the high court as on July 31.

Observing that the matters are adjourned on requests made by the government counsels as they generally do not have the instructions as regards compliance of the court’s order, Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh said, “I have noticed that there are numerous contempt applications which are pending for five years or more where the orders of the court have not been complied with. In this peculiar situation prevailing in this court, I direct the chief secretary to depute a responsible officer to be present in court every Friday when the contempt matters are listed on the court of the Chief Justice with relevant information in relation to connected matters.”

The direction was issued while hearing a contempt case on non-compliance of the order issued in 2004. The order related to closure and liquidation-linked payments to the workers of the Shree Parvati Power Loom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited at Rahama in Jagatsinghpur.

Earlier in June, the HC had suo motu registered a PIL after taking note of the huge pendency of contempt cases, particularly arising out of such orders whereby the state government officials were directed to dispose of various representations filed by the petitioners.