Stock market trader goes missing in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A stock market trader went missing reportedly after abandoning his car near Trisulia bridge within Barang police limits on Wednesday.

Police identified the missing man as Tushar Bhatt (30) of Gujarat. He had been living with his wife Elina Bhatt of Puri at KIIT Square locality in Bhubaneswar for the past over one year.

As per sources, some locals found a car parked along the roadside near Trisulia bridge for a long time and informed police. On being informed, his wife Elina reached the spot and identified the car as Tushar’s following which she lodged an FIR.

Police said they suspect Tushar had likely jumped off the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Setu into Kathajodi river. “According to his wife, Tushar used to work at a private bank in Gujarat but left his job later to do stock market trading. He was under depression after sustaining huge losses in stock market trade,” police said.