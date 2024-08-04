Bhubaneshwar corporation claims dengue infection rate at 5%, far lesser than last year

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has claimed that dengue infection rate in the state capital this monsoon is around 5.73 per cent (pc) which is far less than the previous year’s 23 per cent.

The vector-borne disease infected 241 people in July triggering apprehension of another possible outbreak in the city this season. Multiple cases have been reported from Khandagiri, Jayadev Vihar, Patia and a few other localities.

According to BMC officials, 3,317 dengue tests were carried out till July 30 of which 190 samples, around 5.73 per cent, were found positive. In the corresponding month of the previous year, the infection rate was around 23.19 per cent. Out of 2,195 blood samples tested in July last year, 509 had tested positive.

Hospital admission in dengue cases has also remained less in the city with 99 of 241 dengue-positive patients requiring hospitalisation last month, officials in BMC’s health and sanitation wing said.

BMC commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil said fogging activities are being carried out since July 22.