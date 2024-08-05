Bhubaneshwar municipal corporation to create urban forests using Miyawaki technique

BHUBANESWAR: With the state capital grappling with loss of green cover, rising temperature and pollution, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take up projects to create mini urban forests using the Miyawaki method of plantation.

The plantation method, pioneered in the 70s by Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology Akira Miyawaki involves planting native trees, shrubs and ground cover plants within every square metre.

BMC mayor Sulochana Das said, “Given the constraints of open space in the city, this technique will help us plant more trees within small spaces and create small urban forests. Land for the purpose has already been identified in all three zones of the city.”

Sources said three locations - BDA store area in Jharpada, open space near Chitrakut Ashram and Sundarpada Haja - in southeast zone; four locations - Kalarahanga crematorium field, ODM field, Gadakana Sakti Vihar and Palasuni MCC, in north zone; and six locations including OJEE campus, Mahabir playground, K6A Laxmipuja ground, Nayapali Haja, Kalinga Studio Square and Dumduma Village football playground in southwest zone have been identified for the purpose.

A senior official from the Corporation said the project will be taken up under ‘National Clean Air Programme’ and funds received under the programme will be utilised for the initiative. The civic body will implement the project with the help of city forest division, he said.

“The city forest division has already been shared the list of these spaces and a joint inspection will be carried out soon to find out the suitability of these locations for Miyawaki plantation,” the officer said.

In 2021, the state government had planned creation of urban forests in seven locations of the city. The project, however, remained unimplemented.