Chaos erupts at Odisha CM’s grievance hearing as hundreds jostle for registration

BHUBANESWAR: The weekly public grievance hearing of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, which resumed at the designated CM’s grievance cell at Unit-V here after a brief hiatus, recorded an unprecedented rush on Monday.

A large number of people from different parts of the city lined up outside the grievance cell for registration that began at 8 am and continued till 12 pm. The huge rush near one of the gates of the cell led to a chaotic situation as over a dozen of people, including a woman, fell on the ground. However, police managed to bring the situation under control soon.

A senior cop said the incident took place as some people jostled with one another to reach the registration counter first. However, it was handled smoothly by the police personnel present on the spot.

DCP Prateek Singh said adequate police force has been deployed at the CM’s grievance cell while people are also being guided to make the registration process smooth and hassle-free.

Police sources said a new and suitable place having adequate space is also being identified for grievance hearing of the chief minister.

On the day, Chief Minister Majhi started listening to the grievances of people in presence of deputy CM Pravati Parida and six ministers from 10 am to 5 pm. Officials of the CMO said 2,403 grievances were registered and 5,000 people met the chief minister at the grievance cell.

Grievance hearing was also held by three ministers at the BJP’s office here on the day. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Higher Education and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Swain chaired the grievance hearing at the party office.