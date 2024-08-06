Odisha exploring ways to purchase potato from Punjab

BHUBANESWAR: With potato prices still ruling high despite steady supply from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, the state government is contemplating exploring Punjab markets to bring down the prices of the essential commodity.

Explaining that the price rise is a national phenomenon, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Partra told mediapersons that even as normalcy has been restored in supply from West Bengal, the wholesale price charged from Odisha traders is higher than that offered by Uttar Pradesh. The potato supply from UP costs Rs 2,000-Rs 2,200 per quintal while the neighbouring state charges Rs 2,200-Rs 2,400 per quintal.

“We are now planning to explore potato markets in other states including Punjab to break the monopoly of West Bengal. Even after Chief Minister Mohan Majhi talked to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee during Niti Aayog meeting, the latter sat over the matter for days. This affected the market supply to Odisha,” Patra said.

Dismissing reports that Uttar Pradesh potato was inferior in quality and taste than West Bengal, the minister said, “Its produce is far better than that of West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh potato is sold across the country. Earlier, Odisha was largely dependent on UP but started procuring from West Bengal as cost of transportation was less.”

The minister said, “We are constantly monitoring the market and in touch with the trading associations. If there is further fluctuation due to high prices in West Bengal, we will procure the tuber from Punjab.”