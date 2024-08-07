Bhubaneshwar cops crack businessman's murder mystery, arrest two

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the mystery behind murder of businessman Nabaghana Patasani with the arrest of two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Prime accused Muzafar Kumbhar (27) alias Bunty of Birmaharajpur in Sonepur and his associate Bijay Nayak (37) of Daringibadi in Kandhamal allegedly murdered Patasani of Baramunda due to past enmity, said police.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said Patasani had hired Bunty to manage his business. But he allegedly did not pay him salary. As Bunty had to repay his Rs 3.5 lakh loan which he had taken from some persons, he requested Patasani to pay the dues. However, instead of paying him his salary, the businessman reportedly slapped him in public. Humiliated, Bunty was nursing a grudge against Patasani.

On July 19, Bunty invited Patasani to his room in a city lodge for a couple of drinks. Soon, the duo had a heated argument over the pending salary and in a fit of rage, the accused stabbed the businessman with a knife, killing him on the spot.

Bunty then wrapped the deceased’s body in a polythene sheet and with the help of Nayak, dumped it in a river at Govindpur in Cuttack district. He also disposed of Patasani’s clothes and the weapon of offence near Hanspal canal. The accused then handed over Patasani’s car to the persons from whom he had taken the loan as surety near Chandrasekharpur. Bunty claimed the vehicle belonged to his friend and he will take it back after repaying the loan.

Panda said basing on the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the lodge, call details and witnesses, police arrested both the accused. The weapon used in the crime, Patasani’s clothes and car have been seized. The entire crime scene also was recreated with the accused duo, he added.

The accused will be brought on remand for further investigation. Bunty’s house in Sonepur will also be searched and criminal antecedents checked, police said.