Two stabbed to death over parking dispute in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Two young men were allegedly stabbed to death by three to four assailants over a parking dispute in the state capital on Wednesday evening.

As per police, the incident occurred at Kalyan Plaza Apartment in Kuha village within Airfield police limits. One of the victims, Rashmi Sethi, who owned a meat shop and the accused were at loggerheads with each other, said police.

“A heated exchange broke out between Sethi and the goons over parking of the former’s vehicle in the apartment following he and his friend, Sambit Rout of Rajnagar in Kendrapara district, were stabbed to death,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Police said one of the accused owns a flat in the apartment where the crime took place.

After the incident, Singh visited the spot for investigation. The accused are absconding and police have launched a manhunt to nab them.