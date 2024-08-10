Odisha: Deworming drive in 19 districts on August 10

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will go for a fresh round of mass deworming in 19 districts on August 10.

Over 1 crore children and adolescents aged 1-19 years and women of reproductive age of 20-24 years (non-pregnant, non-lactating) will be provided with Albendazole during the drive.

Director of family welfare Dr Sanjukta Sahoo said, “The drugs will be administered in all schools, anganwadi centres, playschools, childcare and academic institutions.”

Age appropriate children will also be supplied Vitamin A supplement at routine immunisation sites and special village health sanitation and nutrition day during this month.