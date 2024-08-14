Liquor shops remaining open beyond stipulated time in Bhubaneswar to face action

BHUBANESWAR: With the new BJP government adopting a strict approach to regulating sale and consumption of liquor in the state, the Excise department has warned all shops, including ‘On’ shops, in the Capital city to abide by the permitted timing or face action.

Presently, the ‘Off’ shops are allowed to sell liquor till 10.30 pm while ‘On’ shop can sell and serve till midnight.

The district excise office, Bhubaneswar, in a circular to all the officers-in-charge, inspectors and deputy superintendents of Excise stations in the city, has asked them to keep a watch on the IMFL ‘On’ shops running late in the night beyond the stipulated time.

It stated allegations have been received that some of IMFL ‘On’ shops in Bhubaneswar are remaining open beyond permissible hours, playing music by engaging women and advertising on social media. “All such liquor shops need to be checked. The inspecting team must go through available CCTV footage to find out the violation of Excise Rules and Act,” the circular stated.

Field officials have also been asked to check if any IMFL ‘On’ shop is selling liquor in area beyond the approved premises, floor on banquette.

Besides, OICs and inspectors have been asked to launch crackdown on licencees of IMFL ‘Off’ and ‘On’shops that have installed hoardings by displaying different liquor brands and advertising on social media in violation of section-24 of Odisha Excise Act, 2008. “No signage will be fixed beside or directly visible from NH and State Highway as per order of the Supreme Court,” the district excise office clarified.