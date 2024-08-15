Odisha man cheats, assaults wife when caught in the presence of police officers

BHUBANESWAR: A high-voltage drama unfolded in the state capital after a lady was attacked by her husband and his associates after she caught him ‘red-handed’ with three women at a hotel in Patia on Tuesday night.

Police arrested the woman’s husband Abhinav Singh (32) of Cuttack’s Lalbag, his two associates and three women from the spot. Abhinav’s wife, in her complaint, stated he was cheating on her and was present at the hotel with a group comprising his associates and a few women.

She visited Infocity police station and requested the officers to accompany her to the hotel. When the woman reached the hotel along with the cops, Singh, his two associates - Silu Nayak and Rakesh Behera, both residents of Mangalabag, and the three women started hurling abuses at her.

The accused threatened the woman of dire consequences and even attempted to kill her by throttling her neck in the presence of the police. They even hurled abuses at the police officers when they attempted to rescue her from their clutches. “A case was registered in this connection and Singh, Nayak, Behera and the three women were arrested. Out of the three women, two are natives of West Bengal,” said an officer of Infocity police station. Investigation revealed the woman and Abhinav had tied the knot in November, 2022. However, Abhinav started harassing and assaulting her under the influence of alcohol soon after their marriage.

The lady had intimated Abhinav’s parents of his behaviour but the latter did nothing to reprimand him. Abhinav had also threatened to divorce her and marry another woman. The complainant’s in-laws had forcibly kept her jewellery with them, said police.