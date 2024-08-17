78th Independence Day celebrations at Vedanta Aluminium

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium celebrated the 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervour here on Thursday.

The event, aimed at instilling a sense of national pride and community spirit, witnessed the participation of over 4,000 students from more than 30 schools in Sijimali and Sundargarh areas. On the day, drawing and singing patriotic song competitions were organised to bring together students, teachers and the community to express their love for the country.

“These initiatives highlight our dedication to create a positive impact on the lives of people in and beyond our operational areas. In close collaboration with local authorities, welfare organisations and community members, the company is driving socio-economic transformation in rural parts and contributing to the region’s growth and advancement,” said Vedanta Aluminium.