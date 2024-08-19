Poor surveillance causing dengue spike in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising cases of dengue in the State Capital, poor surveillance owing to inadequate number of volunteers and lack of cooperation from some residents have emerged as major challenges in containing spread of the vector-borne disease in the city.

Sources in the Public Health directorate said more than 800 cases of dengue have been detected in Khurda district of which over 400 are from Bhubaneswar. The capital city has reported 406 cases of dengue so far in the current season of which 157 were detected in the last 16 days till August 16.

Multiple cases of dengue have been detected from Saheed Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, Patia, Nayapalli and Acharya Vihar while dengue breeding sources have also been found from a number of houses in Lumbini Vihar, Khandagiri, Unit I, Unit IV, Laxmisagar and other localities.

However, poor surveillance continues to remain a cause of concern in addressing the crisis.

A health official said though the city has 67 wards, they have been able to mobilise only about 30 volunteers for door-to-door surveillance and awareness, making the processes slow. “Besides, some households are not cooperating with the surveillance teams making it a difficult task for us to complete the target of covering 50 houses daily in the awareness drive,” he added.

With many people keeping their doors closed or opening it late for the volunteers and surveillance teams, they reach around 40 or even less households in the affected areas sometimes, the health official said.

