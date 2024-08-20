BJP to enroll one crore members in Odisha: Samal

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of the BJP has set a target to enroll one crore members as part of its membership drive beginning from September 1.

Returning from Delhi after attending a meeting of national office-bearers, state BJP president Manmohan Samal told mediapersons that a workshop will be held in the state party office on Tuesday. A detailed programme will be chalked out for enrolment of new members and renewal of old members in the workshop.

Similar workshops will be organised at district-level from August 22 to 24 and at block-level from August 25 to 27. It has been planned to complete such workshops at booth-level by the end of August, Samal said.

“We will approach people who believe in the ideology of BJP and request them to be a member,” he said.