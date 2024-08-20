Odisha CM Majhi celebrates Rakhi, pledges safety of women

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi celebrated Raksha Bandhan at a function organised at the State Guest House on Monday where students from different schools and colleges, sanitary workers, sisters of Bramha Kumaris tied rakhi to him.

Rasmani Majhi, the chief minister’s sister, was the first to tie him a rakhi and offer sweets. Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and senior BJP leader Purnima Kerketta also joined the celebration and observed the tradition by tying rakhi to Majhi.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said the day is very auspicious because of Raksha Bandhan and Gamha Purnami. He wished happiness, peace and prosperity to all the sisters in the state and reaffirmed his commitment to their safety. He said the state government is going to implement Subhadra Yojana for all the sisters of the state very soon. “My prayer to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for the wellbeing of all during this phase of transition,” he said.

Over 500 girls and women from around 40 organisations took part in the celebration. School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, MLA Babu Singh and other dignitaries also attended.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school students at Naveen Niwas. Members of different organisations, school students and general public reached Naveen Niwas to extend their good wishes to the BJD president on the occasion.