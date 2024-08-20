Odisha govt to announce Subhadra SOP in Assembly on Aug 27

BHUBANESWAR: With the Opposition ready to launch an attack on the state government over Subhadra Yojana implementation, the latter is likely to announce the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the flagship scheme in the Assembly on August 27.

The announcement will be made by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida during discussion on the budget for Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti departments, sources said.

The second half of the budget session will start on Tuesday after recess. The state government will take the House into confidence first as it cannot make public a policy decision outside when the Assembly is in session. The cabinet which met recently had discussed the issue, the sources said.

The state government has sought feedback from the district collectors on the eligibility criteria for the beneficiaries of the scheme. The SOP will be finalised after getting the inputs. The government has made an allocation of `10,000 crore for Subhadra Yojana in the 2024-25 budget. The scheme will be rolled out on September 17.

The Opposition BJD and Congress have made their intentions clear of giving no leeway to the ruling BJP on the Subhadra Yojana issue. The BJD is ready to raise the issue from the first day of the session, demanding clear parameters for implementation of the scheme. It will take on the BJP government on not fulfilling its election promise to cover all women under the scheme that offers Rs 50,000 cash vouchers to be utilised by the beneficiaries in two years.

The budget session will continue till September 13. The Appropriation Bill for 2024-25 budget will be placed by the government in the House for passing on September 10.

Discussion on budgets for different departments will be held from August 21 onward. Budgets for the Revenue and Disaster Management, Water Resources and Home departments will be discussed on August 22, August 28 and August 31 respectively.

The state government is, however, yet to announce whether it will bring any bills during the session. Sources said this will be known once the second half starts on Tuesday.