Five cheat patients posing as AIIMS staff, held in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Khandagiri police have arrested five persons for allegedly posing as staff of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and cheating patients on the promise of providing them hassle-free treatment at the hospital.

The accused - Pradipta Gouda (22), Prakash Nayak (22), Sidheswar Behera (21), Manish Pattanaik (20) and Bikram Keshari Mallick (29) were arrested from AIIMS on Friday evening.

Investigation revealed the miscreants lured patients arriving from different parts of the state and neighbouring West Bengal of smoothly facilitating their treatment in different departments of AIIMS.

Police said the accused, impersonating as AIIMS staff, promised patients and their attendants of providing OPD tickets so that they do not have to stand in long queues. Sources said police were keeping a close vigil on the activities at the hospital after they received information regarding the wrongful act.

“Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and the five persons arrested near the OPD counter of AIIMS on Friday evening. Preliminary investigation suggests they were collecting Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 from the patients to provide them OPD tickets and facilitate their treatment in various departments of the hospital,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

Police seized visiting cards of a guest house from the possession of the accused. The cops suspect they were possibly receiving commission from the guest house owner for referring patients to stay there.