Minor slits throat of man for reprimanding him over harassment

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a minor boy slit the throat of a 30-year-old man, who had reprimanded him for harassing his niece, at Raghunath Nagar under Khandagiri police limits here on Wednesday night. The victim Jagat Mallik, an autorickshaw driver, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Two minors including the prime accused have been held in the connection while Khandagiri police is continuing its investigation to ascertain if others are involved.

Police said, the accused, a 17-year-old Plus II student, attacked Jagat alias Jaga when he was returning home after attending a cultural event in the night. The boy and his accomplice reportedly stopped his scooter. Jagat had a heated exchange with the duo after which they assaulted him with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

The incident happened when Jagat was a mere 100 meters away from his residence. Bleeding profusely, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

DCP Prateek Singh, who visited the crime spot, said initial investigation indicated that the accused harboured animosity against Jagat as he opposed the former’s one-sided love for his niece. Jagat and his family members had also warned him for allegedly harassing the girl.

The deceased had a fight with the family members of the boy over his advances towards the girl two months back. The father of the accused had threatened Mallik and his family of killing them following their fight, alleged Jagat’s family members.

The DCP said the accused have been booked as minors. Their certificates will be examined to ascertain the exact age. “A scientific team collected the evidence from the spot for investigation. Police are also examining the CCTV footage of the locality to find more details,” Singh said.