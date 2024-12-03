123 Maoists killed in last 10 years, says CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that 123 Maoists and 11 security personnel were killed in encounters in different parts of the state during the last 10 years.

In a written reply to a question from BJP MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev, the chief minister said 219 exchanges of fire took place between security forces and Maoists from January 1, 2014 to November 15, 2024. The highest 36 Maoists were killed in 2016 followed by 16 in 2020.

Majhi said out of 11 security personnel who achieved martyrdom in encounter with the Naxals during the period, three each were killed in 2015 and 2022, while two such deaths were reported in 2020. Death of one security personnel each was reported in the year 2016, 2017, and 2019, he said and added there was no casualty among security personnel in 2014, 2018, 2021, 2023 and 2024 till November 15.

Stating that 336 Maoists and militias surrendered and returned to the mainstream in the state in the last 10 years, the chief minister said the highest 101 surrendered in 2014 followed by 65 in 2015.

He said the government has taken several steps for elimination of Maoists in the state following the call given by Union Home minister Amit Shah to eradicate them by 2026. The anti-Maoist operations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas are being intensified in coordination with central security forces, state police and police of LWE-affected neighbouring states, he added.

Cyber criminals duped Rs 123 crore in 3 years

Cyber criminals have defrauded a whopping Rs 123 crore from people in just three years from 2021 to 2023. This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Monday. The chief minister said 6,368 cases of cyber crime were registered and as many as 1,388 persons arrested during the period. While `40.39 crore was lost in 2021, in 2022, the cyber criminals defrauded victims of `37.28 crore and in 2023, victims were cheated `47.94 crore.