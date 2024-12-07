ASO posts sold for Rs 25-30 lakh each during BJD government, claims Odisha CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the previous BJD government of spawning rampant corruption in the recruitment process, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said jobs were being sold for lakhs of rupees during its tenure.

While moving the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill in the Assembly, Majhi said the post of assistant section officers (ASOs) was being sold for Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each. The Bill was passed in the Assembly by a voice vote.

“The BJD had established a culture of corruption. There was no transparency in recruitment. Officials responsible for conducting the recruitment tests were involved in question paper leaks. The recruitment test for the post junior engineers conducted in 2023 is an example where question papers were leaked by officials who were in charge of conducting the test. This legacy has to be broken,” Majhi said.

The chief minister said that enactment of a stringent law to prevent such irregularities was highly necessary. He also warned the officials to stay away from corrupt practices. “Mend your ways or else we will take steps to forcibly reform you,” he said.

Majhi said, the Bill provides strong measures including imprisonment to deal with such irregularities. Stating that all offences as per the provisions of the bill will be cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable, the chief minister said, any person and persons resorting to unfair means and offences will be punished with imprisonment ranging from three to five years with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The service provider will also be liable to be punished with imposition of a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. Proportionate cost of examination will also be recovered from such service providers, he said and added, in case of default of payment of fine, an additional punishment of imprisonment will be imposed.