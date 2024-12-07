Odisha: Transport department launches special drive for winter

BHUBANESWAR: With the winter months prone to heightened accident risk and resultant fatalities, the Transport Department has launched a special enforcement drive to crack down on road safety violations while raising awareness on safe driving.

In a letter to all the regional transport officers (RTOs/additional RTOs/assistant RTOs), Transport commissioner-cum-chairman of state Transport Authority (STA) Amitabh Thakur pointed out that road accidents and fatalities are relatively very high between October and February. The major factors for the accidents include poor visibility due to fog, over-speeding and heavy rush of vehicles to picnic spots and pilgrim places.

Most of the accidents are because of rear-end collisions or for crashing into parked vehicles. Another cause of concern is drunk driving leading to accidents during this period.

Sources said at least 37 per cent road accidents and fatalities each were reported on the national highways in the state in 2023. Growth in fatality rate was found to be higher from October to February. There was a 12.7 pc increase in fatalities during the period between 2022 and 2023 as compared to October, 2021 to February, 2022, said sources.

Transport department sources said enforcement activities will be carried out across the state to check violations like riding without helmets, driving without putting on the seat belts, drunk-driving and over-speeding. Strict action will also be initiated for using mobile phones while driving, underage driving, wrong-side driving, illegal parking, plying of unfit vehicles, and against vehicles which do not have retro-reflective tapes affixed on them.

The department has asked vehicle owners, drivers to take picnic and pilgrimage permits from the RTOs before going out on such trips. The RTOs have also been directed to launch joint enforcement drives with the police to check overloading of passenger vehicles.

As part of the drive, Transport department has already issued 37,267 e-challans for various violations, confiscated 2,939 driving licences and seized 169 vehicles in October.

The maximum challans were issued for over-speeding - 12,204, followed by driving without helmet - 12, 516. About 855 challans were issued for driving without putting on the seat belts, 742 for drunk driving, 626 for using mobile phones while driving, 530 for triple riding and 521 for wrong-side driving.

In Odisha, more than 47,000 people lost their lives in road accidents and over one lakh sustained serious injuries in the last 10 years.