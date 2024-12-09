Man arrested after he murders friend for getting him thrashed by girlfriend’s family

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his friend after the latter got him thrashed by his girlfriend’s family members in the city.
The accused, Swarajya Nayak (22), is a native of Brahmanapadar village in Ganjam district. The deceased, Rudramani Dakua (25), also hailed from Brahmanapadar. They were friends and stayed at different locations in the capital city.
Police said Dakua visited Nayak’s house in Swadhin Nagar on December 6 evening and both of them consumed alcohol together. While boozing, the duo reportedly talked about an incident in which Nayak was thrashed by some unidentified persons around six months back.
Dakua revealed that he had visited Ganjam during the same period to meet his girlfriend. However, the girl’s family members caught him. In a bid to save himself, he claimed that Nayak was in love with the girl. He further told them that Nayak had sent him to meet her. Dakua even showed his friend’s photograph to them.
The girl’s family agreed to release Dakua if he shared Nayak’s Bhubaneswar address with them. Dakua revealed Nayak’s whereabouts and saved himself. A few days later, the girl’s family members arrived in the city, caught an unsuspecting Nayak and thrashed him. Unaware of Dakua’s plan, Nayak had no idea whey he was thrashed.
When Dakua confessed everything before Nayak, the latter became enraged. In a fit of rage, the accused throttled Dakua to death with a towel. He then contacted Dakua’s mother and told her that her son had become unconscious.
Dakua’s family arrived on the spot and rushed him to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Nayak tried to give an impression that Dakua died by suicide.
“However, the doctors informed us that it was a case of homicide following which we zeroed in on Nayak. Subsequently, the accused was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” said an officer of Maitri Vihar police station.
While Nayak is a driver, Dakua used to work as a house painter.