Man arrested after he murders friend for getting him thrashed by girlfriend’s family

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly murdering his friend after the latter got him thrashed by his girlfriend’s family members in the city.

The accused, Swarajya Nayak (22), is a native of Brahmanapadar village in Ganjam district. The deceased, Rudramani Dakua (25), also hailed from Brahmanapadar. They were friends and stayed at different locations in the capital city.

Police said Dakua visited Nayak’s house in Swadhin Nagar on December 6 evening and both of them consumed alcohol together. While boozing, the duo reportedly talked about an incident in which Nayak was thrashed by some unidentified persons around six months back.

Dakua revealed that he had visited Ganjam during the same period to meet his girlfriend. However, the girl’s family members caught him. In a bid to save himself, he claimed that Nayak was in love with the girl. He further told them that Nayak had sent him to meet her. Dakua even showed his friend’s photograph to them.