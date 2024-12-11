Dialysis-on-call service launched by NephroPlus in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: NephroPlus, Asia’s largest dialysis network, has introduced its ‘dialysis-on-call’ services in the city making high-quality service more accessible and affordable to the needy.

Dialysis-on-call is an effort for patients who have difficulty in getting to dialysis clinics because of their age, mobility concerns and distance. As part of the service, patients can receive dialysis in the comfort and convenience at their respective homes, company officials said.

Founder and group CEO VikramVuppala said this initiative offers high-quality dialysis services at home at affordable prices. “Patients can have dialysis without the need for an attendant, allowing family members to go about their normal activities. Each session is carefully monitored by a specialised technician, with a nephrologist on call to manage any issues. Regular home hemodialysis is significantly more expensive than this service,” he said.