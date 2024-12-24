Woman kidnapped from near Lumbini Vihar, released later

BHUBANESWAR : In a shocking incident, a woman was reportedly kidnapped by a group of youth from Lumbini Vihar area here late on Sunday night.

The incident which took place near a petrol pump at around 12.30 am within Maîtri Vihar police limits has once again raised serious posers on the state of policing in the capital.

While the reason behind the abduction is yet to be ascertained, she was released sometime later, police said as mystery shrouded the incident.