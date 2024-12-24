Woman kidnapped from near Lumbini Vihar, released later

BHUBANESWAR : In a shocking incident, a woman was reportedly kidnapped by a group of youth from Lumbini Vihar area here late on Sunday night.
The incident which took place near a petrol pump at around 12.30 am within Maîtri Vihar police limits has once again raised serious posers on the state of policing in the capital.
While the reason behind the abduction is yet to be ascertained, she was released sometime later, police said as mystery shrouded the incident.
The woman, along with a male colleague, was returning from office after their night shift when the two stopped at the petrol pump near Lumbini Vihar to refuel their two-wheeler. While leaving, they were intercepted by four miscreants in a car.
Complainant Akash Singh, the woman’s colleague, told police that the miscreants blocked their bike and suddenly attacked him. While Singh was seriously injured in the assault, the miscreants allegedly took away the woman in their car. He immediately rushed to Maitri Vihar police station and informed the cops about the matter. Police carried out searches and conducted blockades at various locations in the city to trace the victim but in vain.