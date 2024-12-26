Odisha: Lady cop stabbed to death by husband over dispute

CUTTACK: A lady constable was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband after a heated exchange over family dispute here on Wednesday.

The victim, 27-year-old Bishnupriya Mallick, suffered multiple stab wounds. She worked as a constable (signal) with the Cyber Crime police of Cuttack Urban Police District(UPD). The incident took place at Sidheswar Sahi within Lalbag police limits.

Following the incident, the accused Biswajit (35) allegedly attempted suicide by consuming rodenticide and slitting his throat with the same knife he used to kill his wife. He is currently undergoing treatment at the SCB medical college and hospital (SCB MCH).

Police said the duo had a strained relationship. On the day, they had a fight over some family dispute which took an ugly turn and in a fit of rage, Biswajit stabbed his wife multiple times on her chest, back, head and face killing her on the spot. “Some neighbours tried to intervene but in vain. One of them also sustained injuries while trying to snatch the knife from Biswajit,” said a senior police officer.

As per sources, the couple got married in 2019 and has a daughter. They were currently residing at their rented accommodation in Sidheswar Sahi for the last three years.

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly locked himself in a room and attempted suicide by consuming rodenticide and slitting his throat. Their four-year-old daughter was fast asleep in another room when the incident took place at around 1.30 pm, the police officer added.

A team of Lalbag police rushed to the spot and rescued Biswajit in a critical condition by breaking the door open. The body of the deceased has, meanwhile, been sent to SCB MCH for postmortem. “Further investigation is underway,” police said.