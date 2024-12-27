Now, Zeenat switches to another location in West Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: Giving a slip to the tracking teams, Zeenat has moved out of the Mayurjharna elephant reserve of West Bengal to another location.

Forest officials said attempts were made to capture the tigress in Mayurjharna. But, it moved towards the west of Purulia since Thursday night and now circulating in the Raika hill region.

“The tigress, however, is still in Purulia district of West Bengal. The teams of Odisha and West Bengal, who are tracking its movement, have been sent to the new location for the search operation,” said PCCF Wildlife Prem Kumar Jha.

The tigress brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra in November had first moved to Jharkhand and then West Bengal. It has been is circulating in the forests of the neighbouring states for the last 19 days. Forest officials from West Bengal said cameras, drones and radio collar devices are being used track the movement of Zeenat, while tranquilising teams have also been mobilised to dart it.