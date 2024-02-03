Job fraud in Odisha: Dismissed Army jawan cheats woman, held

During the investigation, police found that Sethy had managed to retain the Army’s canteen smart card. In a bid to win the trust of the job aspirants, he used to enter the college with the help of the canteen card and speak with personnel randomly. He would then come outside and assure the aspirants that they will get selected in the Army.

“Sethy used to meet aspirants and even collected meagre amounts from them as he is addicted to gambling,” said police.

In 2023, he was booked by Gopalpur and BN Pur police for cheating some job aspirants and was currently out on bail. “Sethy was posted as a sepoy but dismissed from service in September, 2022. He was awarded five red ink entries during his career in the Army,” said Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek.

The SP requested if any other person has been cheated by Sethy then he/she should lodge a complaint against him at Gopalpur police station. The police are yet to seize Sethy’s canteen card.