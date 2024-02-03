Job fraud in Odisha: Dismissed Army jawan cheats woman, held

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: A dismissed Army jawan was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 1.25 lakh on the pretext of providing her a job in Army Air Defence College in Gopalpur.
Santosh Kumar Sethy (34), a native of Dharakote in Ganjam district, had met the woman around two months back and introduced himself as a jawan posted in the college. He developed a bonhomie with the woman and promised her a clerical job at the college.
The accused took the money from the woman but was not able to provide her a job following which she lodged a complaint with Gopalpur police. A case was registered on January 22.
During the investigation, police found that Sethy had managed to retain the Army’s canteen smart card. In a bid to win the trust of the job aspirants, he used to enter the college with the help of the canteen card and speak with personnel randomly. He would then come outside and assure the aspirants that they will get selected in the Army.
“Sethy used to meet aspirants and even collected meagre amounts from them as he is addicted to gambling,” said police.
In 2023, he was booked by Gopalpur and BN Pur police for cheating some job aspirants and was currently out on bail. “Sethy was posted as a sepoy but dismissed from service in September, 2022. He was awarded five red ink entries during his career in the Army,” said Berhampur SP, Saravana Vivek.
The SP requested if any other person has been cheated by Sethy then he/she should lodge a complaint against him at Gopalpur police station. The police are yet to seize Sethy’s canteen card.