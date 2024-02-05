Bhubaneswar man accuses woman SI of harassment, dies by suicide

BHUBANESWAR: In what could cause huge embarrassment for Commissionerate Police, a 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on the outskirts of the capital city after sharing a video message accusing a lady sub-inspector (SI) posted of Lingaraj police station of harassing him.

The man killed himself at his house in Uttara within Pipili police limits on January 30 night. He had reportedly recorded a video narrating his ordeal and shared it with some of his friends before ending his life.

Pipili police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death in this connection. However, after the video went viral on Saturday and it came to police’s notice, an abetment of suicide case was registered.

In the video, the deceased can be seen accusing a lady SI of Lingaraj police station of demanding Rs 50,000 to settle a case registered against him basing on his wife’s complaint.