Bhubaneswar man accuses woman SI of harassment, dies by suicide

BHUBANESWAR: In what could cause huge embarrassment for Commissionerate Police, a 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on the outskirts of the capital city after sharing a video message accusing a lady sub-inspector (SI) posted of Lingaraj police station of harassing him.
The man killed himself at his house in Uttara within Pipili police limits on January 30 night. He had reportedly recorded a video narrating his ordeal and shared it with some of his friends before ending his life.
Pipili police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death in this connection. However, after the video went viral on Saturday and it came to police’s notice, an abetment of suicide case was registered.
In the video, the deceased can be seen accusing a lady SI of Lingaraj police station of demanding Rs 50,000 to settle a case registered against him basing on his wife’s complaint.
The deceased claimed in the video his wife lodged a false complaint against him after he refused to provide a loan to her brother. He was also upset as his wife took their four-year-old son with her due to some personal differences a few days back.
“A case was registered against him and his family members on January 21 after his wife lodged a complaint that they were torturing and demanding dowry from her. He appeared before us on January 24 and was let off after being served a notice,” said an officer of Lingaraj police station.
The deceased’s wife is currently staying at her father’s house near Sisupalgarh within Lingaraj police limits. Meanwhile, Pipili police have launched an investigation into the matter.
“A suicide note was recovered from the man’s house in which he made similar claims similar to those in the video. As part of the investigation, the lady SI will be questioned,” said an officer of Pipili police station. Sources said the deceased was working in a liquor outlet.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.