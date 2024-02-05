Odia delicacies draw foodies to Ekamra Utsav

BHUBANESWAR: Lip-smacking delicacies from across the state await visitors at Ekamra Utsav here.

As part of the seven-day-long festival, ‘Ama Byanjana’ 20 food stalls have been set up at the venue. Apart from department of Mission Shakti, Odisha Millet Mission and Koraput Coffee which have set up one stall each, Renowned local hotels and big chains are offering various cuisines to the visitors.

Some of the dishes offered by Mission Shakti are rice, karanji, magaja ladoo, malpua, chhena poda, khesari pakora, Dhenkanal bara, Cuttack dahibara aloodam and handi sarbat.

Koraput Coffee and Millet Mission are offering the southern district’s famous coffee and millet made ladoo-pie.

Another must try food item for the visitors is sweet delicacy Sambalpur Sarsatia. The main ingredient that goes into making Sarsatia is resin of twigs of a tree locally called as Ganjer.

Meanwhile, the second day of the festival’s main event Sangitara Murchana witnessed performances by Anuradha Paudwal and Suresh Wadkar. As part of the festival, several children attended ‘Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav’ at Indira Gandhi Park on the day.