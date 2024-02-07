‘Efforts underway to improve infra at state’s Buddhist sites’

BHUBANESWAR : Director of Tourism Sachin R Yadav on Tuesday informed that sustained efforts are being made to improve infrastructure at the Buddhist sites of the state and revive the Buddhist conclave that was discontinued in 2017.

“Unfortunately during Covid, the stay facilities at Diamond Triangle that were operated by private parties could not sustain and had to be closed down. These properties are being revived now and the government has allocated close to Rs 20 crore for creation of basic amenities at the Ratnagiri-Lalitgiri-Udaygiri sites,” he said.

Efforts are also on to organise the Buddhist conclave at the Diamond Triangle soon, he added. As far as promotion of Buddhist sites is concerned, Yadav informed that during the department’s road shows in Singapore, Bangkok and Hanoi (Vietnam) last year, officials concerned informed tourism stakeholders of the countries about the presence of 250 sites of Buddhist importance in the state.

“We have also offered them customised packages of three nights, four days and four nights, five days to come and explore the Buddhist sites at the package cost as low as Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000,” Yadav said.

With the direct flights to the countries launched and 500 five-star and four-star hotel properties being added, the department is hopeful of getting the tourists to the Buddhist sites now.