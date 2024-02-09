Lawless city: Senior citizen attacked near police station

BHUBANESWAR : The state capital is unsafe be it for women or senior citizens and with sedate law enforcement, the city has become a nightmare for the people.

In yet another incident that speaks volumes of rise in lawlessness in the city, a 62-year-old retired government employee was brutally assaulted by two miscreants near his house, located at a stone’s throw from Chandrasekharpur police station, on Wednesday night.

Bishnu Kalyan Mohanty, a former employee of Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), of Gayatri Vihar within Chandrasekharpur police limits, reportedly had a heated exchange with a betel shop owner a few days back. The duo again had an argument near the shop on Wednesday evening following which Mohanty left the spot. However, when Mohanty was standing outside his house, the accused along with one of his associates attacked him at around 10 pm.

The accused thrashed Mohanty and also hit his head with a stone. Mohanty went to Chandrasekharpur police station after the incident and the cops asked him to avail treatment first as he had suffered critical injurious. Fearing for his life, Mohanty went to the police station after 1 am and lodged a formal complaint.

Mohanty’s son Swaraj Das, who stays in Kolkata, took to X on Thursday and said, “Our house is only around 200 metre from Chandrasekharpur police station. My father sustained serious injuries on his head in the attack and it will take a few days for his condition to improve. I contacted Chandrasekharpur police station at 9 am and the cops said the inspector will look into the complaint once he arrives”.

raj’s family was fearful that the anti-socials might attack Mohanty again. Swaraj searched the phone numbers of some senior officers online and shared them with his mother. “My mother contacted additional DCP (Crime) and only after that we received a call from Chandrasekharpur police,” he said.

The cops asked Mohanty to visit the police station but he informed them that he was feeling unwell. A few officers then visited his house to inquire about the incident. Swaraj alleged the accused sells contraband and country liquor from his betel shop.

Chandrasekharpur IIC Prakash Chandra Majhi could be not be reached for his comments on the issue.