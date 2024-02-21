Bhubaneswar feels the heat, rains likely

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a dry weather condition continues to prevail, mercury in the state capital soared to 37 degree Celsius on Tuesday, making it the warmest place in the state.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, daytime temperature hovered around 35 degree Celsius and above in at least 14 more stations. Met officials, however, said the temperature will again start plunging from February 22 onwards due to rain forecast.

Met officials said the city recorded 35.6 degree Celsius by 2.30 pm which later soared to 37 degree Celsius, the highest in the state, on the day. At 91 per cent, the relative humidity of the city was also one of the highest on the day.

Apart from Bhubaneswar, the day temperature was around 36 degree Celsius in Boudh and above 35 degree Celsius in Bhawanipatna, Paralakhemundi, Jharsuguda, Titilagarh, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Balangir and Angul. Meanwhile, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Talcher, Chandbali and Balasore also recorded temperature of 35 degree Celsius.

Cuttack city recorded 34.7 degrees Celsius. Met officials said there won’t be any large change in temperature on Wednesday. However, there will be a drop in temperature for at least three days due to rain forecast under the influence of western disturbance February 22 onwards.