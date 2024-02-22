Water quality cell opened in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A state-level water quality assurance cell (WQAC) was inaugurated in the capital city to facilitate improved water quality monitoring and surveillance, and ensure zero failure in quality parameters in the supply system, starting from intakes to consumer taps.

Additional chief secretary Housing and Urban Development department G Mathivathanan inaugurated the cell and said it was step forward in the Drink From Tap mission.

Former PCCF Sisir Kumar Ratho has been appointed to lead the cell as the principal advisor (water) in the department. Besides, the department has signed an MoU with IIT Madras to provide technical advisory services to the WQAC as and when required.