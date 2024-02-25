Commissionerate Police hosts strategy meet on apartment thefts in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Amid an alarming rise in thefts from apartments in the capital city, the Commissionerate Police on Saturday organised a two-day strategy meet to tackle such incidents. At least eight cases related to thefts from apartments have been registered in the last two months.
On the first day, discussions were held on the modus operandi of the anti-socials involved in such crimes, identifying different groups that are targeting the apartments, the investigation undertaken so far, preventive measures that need to be implemented and role of all stakeholders in tackling the menace.
During discussions, investigating officers (IOs) presented details of their own cases.
On day two of the meet, office bearers of all apartment owners’ associations have been asked to participate in the discussions. The role of apartment owners in prevention of crimes, required security arrangements and use of technology for better surveillance will be discussed with members of apartment owners associations, said a senior police officer.
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, additional CP Awinash Kumar and DCP Prateek Singh were present.