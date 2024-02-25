Commissionerate Police hosts strategy meet on apartment thefts in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: Amid an alarming rise in thefts from apartments in the capital city, the Commissionerate Police on Saturday organised a two-day strategy meet to tackle such incidents. At least eight cases related to thefts from apartments have been registered in the last two months.

On the first day, discussions were held on the modus operandi of the anti-socials involved in such crimes, identifying different groups that are targeting the apartments, the investigation undertaken so far, preventive measures that need to be implemented and role of all stakeholders in tackling the menace.