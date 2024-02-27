Bhubaneswar

IMI Bhubaneswar holds convocation ceremony

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 11th annual convocation ceremony of the International Management Institute (IMI), Bhubaneswar was held on the institute campus here recently to confer degrees to the graduating students of PGDM 2021-23 batch.

Former Aditya Birla group director HR Santrupt Misra, RPSG advisor (HR) VC Agrawal and director general Himadri Das conferred diplomas to the graduating students.

IMI Bhubaneswar director Prof Ramesh Behl highlighted the achievements of the institute that ranked 67 in NIRF ranking.

Gold medal during the convocation was presented to Masooma Shamim. The Dr Rama Prasad Goenka Best Student Medal was given to Charitrika Rajpal and the Director’s Medal for Overall Contribution was conferred to Rounak Kar.

