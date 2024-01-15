Bhubaneswar: Eatery owner found dead, murder suspected

BHUBANESWAR: Balianta police on Sunday recovered the body of an eatery owner of the city from his house in Sagua village.

Police said the deceased Biswajit Nayak was one of the owners of a small eatery in VSS Nagar area of the city. Nayak had been to his village a few days back. However, instead of staying with his family, he was living with a woman in a separate house in the village.

Sources said when Nayak’s brother could not contact him, he reportedly asked another person to visit the house where the body was found.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation. Based on the FIR lodged by Nayak’s family members and preliminary investigation that revealed an injury mark on the deceased’s face, police registered a case under section 302 of IPC.

Police said a lady staying with Nayak had left the place a few days back and her role is being ascertained in the incident. Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to Nayak’s family after postmortem. Further investigation into the matter is on.