Bhubaneswar residents plan big for Ram Mandir consecration

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the nation is waiting eagerly for the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, residents of the state capital have planned a host of activities to celebrate Lord Ram’s ‘Pranpratishtha’ event.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to citizens of the country to illuminate ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ on the day of ‘Pranpratistha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, several families residing in different localities of the city are planning to light diyas in their homes and decorate their houses with colourful lights.

While a residential society in Jharpada’s Jagannath Nagar has planned to host spiritual events for three days, another apartment will hold ‘Kalash yatra’ and change its name temporarily after Ayodhya Nagri to commemorate the installation of the holy idol of Lord Ram in the Ram Mandir.

Similarly, Prestige Residency in Jagannath Nagar area of Jharpada is making elaborate arrangements for a grand celebration of the special occasion for three days from January 20 to 22. The general body of the apartment in its recent meeting decided to decorate the entire premises (all blocks) with lights.

‘Homa Yagna’ will be performed to invoke the Lord, while Ramleela will be staged on the premises during the three days. The association has planned dinner for all families including tenants on all three days while on January 22 it has decided to serve breakfast and lunch along with dinner to the residents.

The residents of the apartments are collecting a fairly reasonable amount to manage the expenses, a resident said.