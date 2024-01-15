Odisha governor exhorts farmers to use smart tech for better output

BHUBANESWAR : Governor Raghubar Das on Sunday exhorted farmers to use climate smart technology and modern equipment for sustainable and productive farm output.

Addressing the valedictory session of Krushi Odisha 2024, organised by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department in collaboration with FICCI, Das said farmers continue to face challenge of limited access to irrigation and agriculture resources. “Access to irrigation, use of technology, crop diversification and proper market linkage will help develop the agriculture sector. Development of agriculture will make rural areas prosper and accelerate the development of the state,” he said.

The Governor appreciated the contribution of women in agriculture, which employs around 65 per cent of the total female workforce. He urged women self help groups (SHGs) to focus on better packaging and marketing of their products.

Stating small projects like check dams and farm ponds will improve irrigation facilities in the state, Das advised the government to plan innovative projects taking local farmers into confidence to store rainwater and use it for agriculture.