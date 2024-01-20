Bhubaneswar: 100-year-old schools to get heritage status soon

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has decided to celebrate Matrubhasa Dibas and Odia bhasa saptaha (week) every year besides conferring heritage tag to primary and high schools of more than 100 years old.

The decisions were taken during review of preparations for the three-day Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani to be held at Bhubaneswar from February 3 by 5T chairman VK Pandian.

There are 109 primary and 45 high schools which are more than 100 years old. These schools will be announced as heritage institutions and those who studied here will be felicitated at the Sammilani. Besides, it was decided that efforts will be made to open Odia chairs in established universities outside the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will dedicate to the people Akshar Bhoomi constructed at Bhubaneswar on the first day of the conference. It was decided that 16 seminars will be held at the conference on different aspects of Odia language, history and culture. The logo of the Biswa Odia Sammilani will be pasted at some schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Besides, this will also be pasted on walls at some prominent places. The logo will be distributed among the students of schools and colleges.

Odias residing in foreign countries will be connected to the live proceedings of the conference through webcasting. Steps will be taken so that Odias residing in foreign countries will learn Odia. They will be provided books and opportunities to learn the language. Odia examinations will be held for them and class VII certificates will be given to successful candidates.

Chief secretary PK Jena, development commissioner Anu Garg, secretary of Odia language, literature and culture Sujata Kartikeyan and senior officials attended the meeting.