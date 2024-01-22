Bhubaneswar: Man accused of killing wife nabbed after two years

BHUBANESWAR: A man accused of killing his wife here over two years back was arrested by police from Balasore on Sunday.

The accused Samarendra Biswal of Bhadrak had fled to Kolkata and had changed his phone number to evade arrest. Biswal was not on good terms with his family and had kept no contact with them after committing the crime and this posed a challenge to trace him, police said. Biswal had married Namita Sahoo of Bhadrak .It was their second marriage. While Biswal’s first wife passed away a few years back, Sahoo had parted ways with her husband over a personal dispute.

Sahoo has three children from her first marriage and Biswal two. Both Sahoo and Biswal’s children were against the marriage which led to frequent disturbances in their relationship. There was a heated exchange between Biswal and Sahoo on December 9, 2021 at their rented accommodation in Old Town here. Biswal then strangulated Sahoo to death using her stole. He fled the same night.