Drone trial for seamless service delivery at AIIMS

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday conducted the first successful experimental trial of a drone to provide superior healthcare services in Odisha.

The 12 kg drone, carrying 2 kg of essential blood supplies, completed its journey of 60 km from the AIIMS campus to Tangi CHC in 35 minutes without encountering any operational issues. Once deployed, it will play a pivotal role during natural disasters, overcome geographical barriers and ensure timely delivery of critical medical supplies to remote areas of the state.

The trial was conducted in the presence of AIIMS executive director Dr Ashutosh Biswas who said the drone will supplement the existing logistics.

“Induction of drone delivery can boost the healthcare services in rural, tribal, and semi-urban locations. The successful trial will pave the way for the long-term sustainability of drone-based delivery of medical supplies,” he said.

The drone can carry medicines, blood units and other essential medical supplies up to 5 kg. It can travel at a speed of 90 kmph and be tracked and operated using GPS. Necessary permission from ATC, Bhubaneswar was taken for the trial run.