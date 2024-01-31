KIMS surgeons remove massive tumour from woman’s chest

BHUBANESWAR: Surgeons removed a massive tumour from the chest of a 25-year-old woman at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here.

The patient, who had been suffering from chest pain, shortness of breath, and persistent cough for two years, underwent a challenging surgery for removal of the tumour weighing around 4.5 kg.

The patient’s journey to recovery was fraught with challenges. Despite seeking medical help at numerous hospitals over last two years, her condition remained undiagnosed and untreated.

A collaborative effort between the oncology and cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) departments led to the discovery of the tumour, which was exerting significant pressure on her heart and lungs.

A team of surgeons, including associate professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery Dr Chandan Kumar Ray Mohapatra, professor of General Surgery Dr Subrat Sahoo and associate professor of Medical Oncology Dr Jogomaya Pattnaik conducted the procedure. Consultant cardiac anesthesiologists Dr Ashok Badmali and Dr Gyanaranjan Mishra were also involved.