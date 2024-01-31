Show cause to 5 Odisha government-run educational institutes over ITEP course violation

BHUBANESWAR: Five government-run higher educational institutes have been served show cause notices by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) over irregularities in Ministry of Education’s flagship Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) implemented by them since last year.

The colleges are BJB Autonomous College and Rajdhani College in Bhubaneswar; Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar, Sailabala Women’s College in Cuttack and Bhadrak Autonomous College. Besides, the Central Sanskrit University at Puri has also been issued the notice. At the annual meeting of the NCTE held earlier this month, it was decided to issue show cause notices to the colleges for violation of recognition norms of the ITEP course under section 14/15 of the NCTE Act, 1993. Sources said although the higher educational institutes have started the course, they are yet to adhere to the adequate infrastructure and faculty norms as mandated under the section.

A four-year under-graduate course after Class XII, the ITEP is one of the important mandates of National Education Policy. Under the policy, ITEP will be the only eligibility criteria for selection of teachers from the year 2030. It emphasises a dual-major approach, and integrates teacher education within the broader higher education system and aims at preparing teachers for foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary stages as per the new school structure of NEP. Apart from the five government institutes in the state, the course has been piloted in IIT-Bhubaneswar.